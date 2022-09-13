Plenty of sunshine to go around!

You could hardly ask for a better 7-day outlook that the one that North Alabama is currently experiencing.
High temperatures each day this week will be in the 80s. The beginning half of the work-week will have temperatures in the mid-80s, by the end of the week we have reached to the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for all of us throughout the week!
The humidity stays fairly for the remainder of the week and so do the overnight low temperatures with several of the resting in the 50s!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.