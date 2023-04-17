Plenty of sunshine on-tap this week for the Tennessee Valley!

The sunshine is ours to keep this week in the Tennessee Valley! Monday's high will reach to near 70 and we'll keep a strong breeze with us throughout the day. Clear night skies will allow our overnight low temperatures to fall to the mid-40s.
The chilly temperatures will be short lived as our Tuesday highs will be in the upper 70s and Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the low 80s. Unobstructed sunshine stays on-tap for all.
Our next change for rain is very early Friday morning. Leave an extra few minutes on your Friday morning commute as scattered showers and the possibility of storms will be in the area throughout the day. Isolated drizzle will last into Saturday morning but by later on Saturday, conditions should be mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun overhead.
Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies return to the forecast on Sunday with a high temperature much cooler, of 60 degrees.
MONDAY: Nothing but sun! Breezy. Highs near 70. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SW 1-5 MPH.