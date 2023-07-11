 Skip to main content
Plenty of sunshine, no rain and no humidity Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuesday Pool Forecast

Pleasant July weather continues Tuesday. With low humidity and sunny skies, high temperatures reach the low 90s this afternoon.

Nearly all of us stay dry tomorrow even though it will be a bit more humid. Any shower chances Wednesday would be confined to the Shoals.

Typical summer humidity and storm chances return by Thursday and will continue into the weekend. No day looks to be a washout but storm chances will peak each afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: S 5 MPH.

