 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog remains possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley early this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has expanded southward and will now affect areas
near and west of the I-65 corridor, including Moore county, TN.
Visibilities could drop to 1/4 mile or less at times until just after
daybreak on Monday. In a few locations where temperatures drop to
freezing, freezing fog may occur.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM CST.

Plenty of sunshine Monday ahead of scattered storms later this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Monday's high temperature will be well above average in the mid-60s. Sunny skies will stay with us throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, providing an absolutely stunning start to the workweek.

Monday Forecast

As we reach dinnertime Tuesday, some brief showers will enter into the Shoals region but will not be long-lived. Wednesday morning, scattered storms come into the forecast throughout our coverage area. They will stay with us all day Wednesday and into the early morning Thursday.

We are in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday, with the biggest threats expected to be gusty winds and torrential downpours. 

A major cool-off comes into the forecast Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s and mid-50s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you