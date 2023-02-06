Plenty of sunshine Monday ahead of scattered storms later this week

Monday's high temperature will be well above average in the mid-60s. Sunny skies will stay with us throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, providing an absolutely stunning start to the workweek.
As we reach dinnertime Tuesday, some brief showers will enter into the Shoals region but will not be long-lived. Wednesday morning, scattered storms come into the forecast throughout our coverage area. They will stay with us all day Wednesday and into the early morning Thursday.
We are in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday, with the biggest threats expected to be gusty winds and torrential downpours.
A major cool-off comes into the forecast Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s and mid-50s.
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.