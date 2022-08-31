Plenty of sunshine and less humidity Wednesday

The cold front has moved through and the humidity is out of here! Well, at least for a couple of days. It stays warm despite the break in humidity. Forecast highs today and Thursday are in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. With drier air and clear skies, temperatures quickly fall into the low 60s tonight. Some spots in the higher elevations and southern Tennessee may even touch the upper 50s. The humidity begins to creep in Friday, so a stray shower or storm is possible for the end of the workweek.
Unfortunately, Labor Day weekend continues to trend wetter. As the "air you can wear" humidity takes over, expect a higher coverage of showers and storms Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The weekend does not appear to be a washout yet. However, it would not be a bad idea to consider indoor backup locations for holiday festivities, especially Sunday and Monday. Increased cloud cover and storms keep highs in the upper 80s. Most spots pick up one to two inches of rain this weekend, but some spots along the I-59 corridor may see three inches of rain.