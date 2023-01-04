Plenty of sun through end of workweek, then rain chances return

After a stormy and gloomy Tuesday, your Wednesday forecast is one that's sure to brighten your mood.
Plenty of sun will remain overhead Wednesday as well as for the rest of the workweek. Today's temperatures have cooled ever so slightly, with highs reaching to the mid-60s. We do have a strong breeze coming out of the west at about 15-20 mph, which should help us feel even cooler.
High temperatures will continue to gradually cool through the rest of the workweek, with highs Thursday and Friday reaching much closer to average for this time of the year in the mid-50s.
Saturday and Sunday bring slightly warmer temperatures, in the low 60s and mid-50s. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon and will bring showers through Sunday morning. If you're needing to handle some outdoor chores, Saturday morning and late afternoon Sunday will be your best times to do so.
WEDNESDAY: Slightly cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: W 15 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows near 40. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.