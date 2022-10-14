Plenty of sun Friday, a mixed bag forecast this weekend

Sunny and seasonable weather continues to close out the workweek. Friday's highs are in the upper 70s. A southwest breeze will warm us up into the low 80s Saturday with increasing clouds.
While Saturday looks dry, Sunday might be a different story. A cold front will bring the chance for spotty showers and maybe one or two storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Once this front moves through, very cold air settles in next week. Highs struggle to reach 60 degrees during the day. Widespread frost and potentially our first freeze of the season is on the table Monday night through Wednesday night.
FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.