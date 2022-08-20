Plenty of storms this weekend; staying warm and humid

If only this weekend featured the same sunshine and low humidity we saw last weekend. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. After a stormy night for some, spotty showers continue to develop across North Alabama. Several waves of storms are expected throughout the day. In fact, we are closely monitoring two clusters of storms near Birmingham and in Mississippi that could move into our area late this morning. Storms will be the most widespread this afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather potential is low today and tonight. However, any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will produce wind gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH, similar to what we saw in Huntsville last night.
Lingering showers and storms could wake you up overnight. Temperatures only drop to near 70 Sunday morning and it stays muggy too. We will do it all over again Sunday as widespread showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening. Most spots pick up another half inch to one inch of rain this weekend. Locally higher amounts are possible for those who see several rounds of heavy rain. A weak frontal boundary will put an end to this wet weather pattern heading into the new workweek. Spotty showers and storms are still possible each afternoon next week as the humidity holds tough. High temperatures remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Overnight lows also stay mild near 70 degrees.