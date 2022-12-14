Plenty of rain today, plenty of sun tomorrow!

*Flash Flood WATCH in effect until midnight*
Heavy rain is going to remain in the Valley for the rest of the day. While there could be one or two thunderstorms, most of us will only see heavy rain throughout the day. Gusty winds and frequent ponding on roads are the biggest concerns of the day.
Thanks to today's powerful cold front and the southward shifting polar vortex, temperatures through the weekend will drop drastically with highs in the mid and upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The good news is, plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast on Thursday and it is ours to keep!
WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain, isolated storms, gusty winds. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE at 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain quickly ending. Clearing skies. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.