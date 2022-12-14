Plenty of rain today, plenty of sun tomorrow!

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, mainly this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Plenty of rain today, plenty of sun tomorrow!

  • 0

*Flash Flood WATCH in effect until midnight*

Heavy rain is going to remain in the Valley for the rest of the day. While there could be one or two thunderstorms, most of us will only see heavy rain throughout the day. Gusty winds and frequent ponding on roads are the biggest concerns of the day.

Heavy rain sweeps through the Valley on Wednesday

Thanks to today's powerful cold front and the southward shifting polar vortex, temperatures through the weekend will drop drastically with highs in the mid and upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The good news is, plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast on Thursday and it is ours to keep!

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain, isolated storms, gusty winds. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE at 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain quickly ending. Clearing skies. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you