Pleasant tonight, very cold to start the work-week

Some of our Southern Tennessee counties who are experiencing rain currently, will continue to dry out as we head into the later dinnertime hours. The rest of us will stay mostly cloudy into the bedtime hours.
Monday brings much cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-60s and Tuesday's high temps will reach only to the mid-50s! Overnight lows will be below freezing both Monday night and Tuesday night. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the week.
Starting on Wednesday temperatures start to gradually start to warm each day, by Sunday we will be back in the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Drying out, partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Rain chance: 10% Wind: NW 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Staring mostly cloudy, clearing to sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH