Pleasant this weekend

The weekend is here and greeting us with quiet, clear weather!
Today will be filled with sunshine allowing temperatures to peak in the low to mid 60s across North Alabama. Clear skies overhead tonight will keep us chilly with lows in the 40s again.
Sunday brings more sunshine with highs near 70. Winds from the south will begin to surge moisture back into the area but our rain chances stay slim until next Wednesday.
Temperatures will remain warm through Monday and Tuesday, but we are expected to cool to the 50s later in the week with more rain chances heading into the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.