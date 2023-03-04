 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pleasant this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

The weekend is here and greeting us with quiet, clear weather!

Today will be filled with sunshine allowing temperatures to peak in the low to mid 60s across North Alabama. Clear skies overhead tonight will keep us chilly with lows in the 40s again.

Sunday brings more sunshine with highs near 70. Winds from the south will begin to surge moisture back into the area but our rain chances stay slim until next Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain warm through Monday and Tuesday, but we are expected to cool to the 50s later in the week with more rain chances heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

Recommended for you