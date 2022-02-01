Pleasant start to February today, heavy rain likely Wednesday and Thursday

Happy February! We are tracking a quiet but cool morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to start the day. If you are a fan of sunshine and warmer temperatures, you will really enjoy today's forecast! Highs are in the mid 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Clouds move back in tonight ahead of what will be a significant winter storm for a good chunk of the United States and also bring a lot of rain to North Alabama.
Our first wave of rain moves in tomorrow during the morning commute. Rain continues all day and into the evening hours, with some pockets of heavy rain at times. If we get any break in the rain, it will be Wednesday night and early Thursday. Even so, it will not be much of a break. The cold front moves through North Alabama Thursday afternoon. One last round of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will accompany the front. Any storms will be capable of gusty winds, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts of two to three inches remain likely with this system. Localized flooding, ponding on the roadways, and excessive runoff will all be possible, especially by Thursday evening and early Friday. No flood alerts are in effect as of this morning but that could change. We'll keep you updated.
There remains a low chance for the rain to briefly switch over to freezing rain or a wintry mix as colder air moves in Thursday night. Should this changeover occur, it will not last long enough to lead to travel concerns or accumulations. Heading into the weekend, cooler temperatures settle in. Highs Friday through Sunday are in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Another round of rain may be on the horizon Sunday.