Pleasant Friday with cooler temperatures, rain arrives Saturday afternoon

You'll need a heavier jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped to near 40 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and northerly breeze will keep highs near 60 this afternoon.
Saturday will start off dry before rain pushes in from the south by the afternoon. Higher rainfall amounts closer to one inch are possible in our eastern counties. Folks in northwest Alabama may not see much rain at all.
Depending on the track of this system, a changeover from rain to a wintry mix or all snow is possible late Saturday night. This would be most likely to occur in northeast Alabama. Should any winter weather occur, accumulations on roads would be unlikely due to the recent warm weather. Check back often for continuing updates on all platforms!
Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 50s. We'll quickly rebound to the 60s and perhaps the 70s next week. Rain is back in the forecast for Valentine's Day afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible next Thursday.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Highs near 60. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.