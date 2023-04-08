Pleasant Easter Sunday

Rain showers are clearing across the Tennessee Valley. A few more sprinkles will linger through the evening but most places will be dry by 5PM. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s with clouds staying overhead.
Easter Sunday will begin cool as wake-up temperatures will be near 50. Dry conditions but a mix of clouds and sun will be the forecast for the entire day. If you're heading to an afternoon BBQ or Easter Egg Hunt, temperatures will be in the mid-60s around lunchtime and upper 60s for the high temperature of the day. Keep in mind the ground will be saturated so play clothes after church will be the right choice for kiddos!
The week ahead will bring us sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s! Rain holds off through Thursday before showers enter the forecast Thursday night into Friday. The good news is this event doesn't look to be too heavy!
TONIGHT: Rain Clears. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
EASTER SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.