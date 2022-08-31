Pleasant conditions through Friday

As the sun sets on the month of August, we will enjoy pleasant conditions this evening. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the low 60s under clear sky conditions. some suburban areas and higher elevations could bottom out in the 50s! Summer continues its firm grip on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90 degrees.
The humidity begins to build back on Friday. You'll notice more cloud cover though highs still push into the lower 90s. Looks like our next best chance for storms arrives on Friday night.
Plan for rain at times during the Labor Day weekend. While no day will be a washout, daytime highs will stay in the upper 80s throughout the weekend thanks to mostly cloudy sky conditions and scattered storms. If you have outdoor plans, keep track of the changes in the forecast with our weather app.
TONIGHT: Clear. A bit cooler. Lows around 60. Wind: NE at 5 to 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs around 90. Wind: N at 2 to 5 MPH.