Pleasant, beautiful Tuesday ahead of the next weather-maker headed our way

After a bitter cold morning in the Valley, we will welcome in much more pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach to the low 60s with a slight breeze and a plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Tuesday's overnight low temperature will be much more mild and in the mid-40s.
Wednesday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid-60s and gusty winds ahead of our next weather-maker. We'll see more cloud cover overhead and start to feel more muggy, as well.
The Shoals and some of our Western Tennessee counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Thursday, while the rest of our viewing area is in a level 2/5 risk. Storms will start around breakfast time, roughly 9am in the Shoals and will continue to track east throughout the afternoon. Storms will impact the I-65 corridor and Madison county around noon and should be to Sand Mountain by about 1pm. The heavy rain is expected to be out of our system by late afternoon on Thursday.
The biggest threats we are watching for you are gusty, straight line winds and possible localized ponding. We are only expecting about an inch of rain to fall so, wide-spread flash flooding is not a concern. The tornado threat is low, but certainly not zero. Continue to check-in with WAAY 31 for frequent updates on the upcoming severe weather.
Sunshine and cooler temperatures return in time for this weekend.
TUESDAY: Pleasant and sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.