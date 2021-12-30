Plea for Elton John to play at Princess Diana funeral revealed in UK government files

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Plea for Elton John to play at Princess Diana funeral revealed in UK government files

  • 0

The Dean of Westminster personally appealed to Buckingham Palace to allow British star Elton John to sing a version of his hit song "Candle In The Wind" at the funeral of Princess Diana, according to newly released government files.

Papers released by the UK National Archives suggest there was resistance to the plan over concerns the rewritten lyrics were "too sentimental," reported PA Media.

The Abbey even arranged for a saxophonist to be put on standby to deliver a solo instrumental version of the song, but this was considered to be a "very second best shot."

The Dean, the Very Reverend Wesley Carr, successfully argued that allowing John to appear would be an "imaginative and generous" gesture to the public.

Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997 in Paris, prompting a huge outpouring of public grief.

"Candle In The Wind" was originally written in memory of Marilyn Monroe, but was widely taken up and played as a memorial to the princess, who had been a friend of John.

In his 2019 memoir, John recounts how he saw actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone almost fight over Diana at a dinner party he hosted in the early 1990s.

Diana and Gere got along so famously they spent much of the evening sitting on the floor by the fireplace, "locked in rapt conversation."

This apparently did not go over well with Stallone, and the two actors soon squared off in a corridor. Only a hasty intervention by David Furnish, John's partner, averted a possible fistfight.

"If I was bowled over by Diana, it was nothing compared to the impact she could have on straight men," John writes. "They seemed to completely lose their minds in her presence."

