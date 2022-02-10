Plant worker gets trapped by soybeans, freed by Decatur first responders

A worker at the Bungee plant in Decatur had to be freed by first responders after they became trapped in soybeans.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason C. Jones said the incident happened Wednesday evening at the facility on Market Street. When first responders arrived, they found a worker “trapped in soybeans but not in obvious distress.”
"This appeared to be after a normal method of breaking up clumps of soybeans, but this somehow caused the worker to become entrapped," Jones said.
The worker was given a breathing apparatus for air supply and rescue belt equipment to prevent further entrapment, Jones said.
It took multiple attempts, but the worker was eventually freed from the soybeans and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injury.
Decatur Fire & Rescue, Decatur-Morgan EMS and Decatur Police worked together in the rescue.