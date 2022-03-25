 Skip to main content
Planned railroad crossing closures to affect Jackson County highway traffic

Two railroad crossings are set to be closed for repairs in Jackson County, affecting travel along Alabama 117, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT said the first crossing will be closed starting 6 a.m. Saturday until about 10 p.m. Sunday on Alabama 117 in the Bass community, north of Stevenson.

The second railroad crossing will be closed starting 6 a.m. Saturday, April 2, until about 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3, on the portion of highway in downtown Stevenson.

ALDOT said message boards and signs will be in place to direct motorists to a detour involving U.S. 72, Tennessee 156, U.S. 41A and Tennessee 56. Motorists are advised to plan for "considerable additional travel time."

