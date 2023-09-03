Plan your Labor Day Weekend around the isolated storms coming!

Sunday night will remain mostly clear with the slightest hint of a breeze. Labor Day wake-up temperatures will sit in the low 70s and be feeling quite comfortable with relatively low humidity for this time of year. We'll keep a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day Monday with high temperatures sitting in the low 90s for the day.
New information with the latest radar update is that some isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening on Monday with more widespread rain expected in the overnight hours.
Most of us will still remain mostly dry throughout the day on Monday, so don't go cancelling your outdoor plans just yet, but be aware that you may have to dodge a quick passing shower or storm at one point in the day or another.
Some very isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Tuesday morning. We will say goodbye to those showers by late lunchtime and then we we'll keep a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will again be in the low 90s.
We'll stay in the low 90s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine overhead all day. A cold front moves through Thursday morning bringing scattered storms throughout the morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the day will sit in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind: SE 1-5 MPH.
MONDAY: AM partly cloudy, lunchtime isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.