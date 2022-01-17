 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plainview takes down Hazel Green to spotlight Monday Night Hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
Plainview Basketball

Boys' High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Plainview 72, Hazel Green 59

Albertville 39, Arab 36

Grissom 64, Section 49

Deshler 68, Good Hope 77

Auburn 61, Hartselle 71

Lawrence County 45, Russellville 93

Brindlee Mountain 37, Douglas 50

Lauderdale County 73, Waterloo 13

Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard:

DAR 23, Douglas 53

Greensboro 12, Lee 68

Deshler 83, Oak Mountain 20

Pleasant Grove 35, Hazel Green 62

Scottsboro 44, Good Hope 67

Lawrence County 69, Russellville 44

Asbury 36, Guntersville 69

Ardmore 37, Tanner 52

Rogers 46, Lexington 30

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you