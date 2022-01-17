Plainview takes down Hazel Green to spotlight Monday Night Hoops

Boys' High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Plainview 72, Hazel Green 59
Albertville 39, Arab 36
Grissom 64, Section 49
Deshler 68, Good Hope 77
Auburn 61, Hartselle 71
Lawrence County 45, Russellville 93
Brindlee Mountain 37, Douglas 50
Lauderdale County 73, Waterloo 13
Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard:
DAR 23, Douglas 53
Greensboro 12, Lee 68
Deshler 83, Oak Mountain 20
Pleasant Grove 35, Hazel Green 62
Scottsboro 44, Good Hope 67
Lawrence County 69, Russellville 44
Asbury 36, Guntersville 69
Ardmore 37, Tanner 52
Rogers 46, Lexington 30