PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans opening in Huntsville

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is expanding in Madison County.
Friday is the official soft opening of the restaurant at 133 Holmes Ave. in downtown Huntsville. The new walk-up location, with outdoor seating, is located at the bottom of the Regions building.
Coffees, teas, beignets and more go on sale at 6 a.m. Friday. See the full menu HERE
Opening day giveaways and specials are:
- Free three-count order of beignets for the first 104 customers
- Free PJ’s coffee tumbler to 10 customers, every top of the hour
- $50 PJ’s Gift Card for the first five customers
- Enjoy a free upsize from Aug. 25 - 31
- Customers can enter to win $100 by signing up for rewards.
PJ’s Coffee already is open at 243 Browns Ferry Road, Ste. 101, in Madison.