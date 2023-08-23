 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans opening in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is expanding in Madison County.

Friday is the official soft opening of the restaurant at 133 Holmes Ave. in downtown Huntsville. The new walk-up location, with outdoor seating, is located at the bottom of the Regions building.

Coffees, teas, beignets and more go on sale at 6 a.m. Friday. See the full menu HERE

Opening day giveaways and specials are:

  • Free three-count order of beignets for the first 104 customers
  • Free PJ’s coffee tumbler to 10 customers, every top of the hour
  • $50 PJ’s Gift Card for the first five customers
  • Enjoy a free upsize from Aug. 25 - 31
  • Customers can enter to win $100 by signing up for rewards.

PJ’s Coffee already is open at 243 Browns Ferry Road, Ste. 101, in Madison.

PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee (Image from the company's website)

