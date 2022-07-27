PJ’s Coffee bringing New Orleans-style coffee, homemade beignets to Madison

A new restaurant promising New Orleans-style coffee (and beignets!) is opening in Madison.
PJ’s Coffee opens Monday at 243 Browns Ferry Road, Ste. 101, in Madison. It will serve hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, including croissants and billowy, house-made beignets. See the full menu HERE
Madison is the first North Alabama location for PJ’s Coffee. The restaurant already has spots in Mobile, Spanish Fort and Tuscaloosa.
If you or someone you know is looking for work, you can learn how to apply for jobs HERE.
“We’re excited to find new team members to join the PJ’s Coffee family and help us serve delicious roasts inspired by the French Quarter to the Madison community,” Franchisee Vishwa Parikh, who co-owns the local coffeehouse with her husband Bijal Parikh and business partners Khushbu and Jay Patel, said in a news release.
According to the release, PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea.