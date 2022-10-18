 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

  • Updated
  • 0
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut Melts are now on the menu.

 Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas.

For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.

"Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of one, giving guests the option to enjoy the delicious taste of pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want," Pizza Hut said in a press release. Melts are available to order beginning Tuesday.

The slices come in four different versions, including pepperoni, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon Parmesan and meat lover's, and are served with a marinara or ranch dressing dipping sauce.

Pizza Hut experimented with selling individual slices in 2014. However the concept failed to expand beyond the test at just a few locations at the time. Rather, the chain has found more success by adding different pizza toppings and crusts.

Pizza is a competitive space, with customers often shifting their preferences depending on deals and new menu items. Pizza Hut sales at its global restaurants fell 3% in its most recent quarter compared to a year earlier. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands, which also controls Taco Bell and KFC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

