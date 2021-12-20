You are the owner of this article.
Pisgah woman accused of misusing land, credit cards in conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Bryant

A Pisgah woman is out on bond after being indicted on a charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, records show.

Jamie Lynn Bryant, 32, is accused of selling land and misusing credit cards that belonged to a family member for whom she was the guardian and conservator, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

She was arrested Dec. 15 on an indictment warrant and released on $9,500 bond. The sheriff's office said the land value and the amount spent on the credit cards totaled more than $2,500.

Arraignment has been set for Jan. 11.  

