Pisgah woman accused of misusing land, credit cards in conservatorship

A Pisgah woman is out on bond after being indicted on a charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, records show.
Jamie Lynn Bryant, 32, is accused of selling land and misusing credit cards that belonged to a family member for whom she was the guardian and conservator, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
She was arrested Dec. 15 on an indictment warrant and released on $9,500 bond. The sheriff's office said the land value and the amount spent on the credit cards totaled more than $2,500.
Arraignment has been set for Jan. 11.