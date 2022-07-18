Pisgah man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his father and brother

The Pisgah man charged with the killing of his father and brother has entered a plea of not guilty.
Matthew Garren, 34, of Pisgah, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder after authorities found his father, Horace "Bimbo" Garren, 68, and his brother, Christopher Horace Garren, 44, shot to death at a home on County Road 354 in Pisgah on April 30.
Garren was indicted on June 15 and pleaded not guilty June 23. He waived his arraignment hearing and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing August 8 at 9:00 a.m.
Garren is in the Jackson County Jail on a $301,297 bond.