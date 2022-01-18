Pisgah man indicted on homicide charge after 2021 fatal wreck

A Pisgah man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence after a 2021 wreck that killed a woman, records show.
Tony Ray Sargent Sr., 54, was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury in December and was arrested Jan. 15. He remains in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $36,992, according to jail records.
Sargent and his passenger, 47-year-old Tonia Michelle Phillips, were traveling along Alabama 40 near Jackson County 273 about 11 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021, when the 2003 Nissan Xterra driven by Sargent left the roadway and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers said Phillips was not using her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sargent was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.