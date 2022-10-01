Picture-Perfect Weekend in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

Saturday will be an absolutely lovely day for us here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is in store for us and a very strong breeze will stay with us throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with very very low dew points.
Sunday brings yet another fall-feeling day that is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday.
Sunny skies remain throughout the week with more gusty winds out of the north and chilly overnight temperatures.
SATURDAY: Sunny, very breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N at 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear, on the chilly side. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: N at 10 mph.