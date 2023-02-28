Picture-perfect Tuesday ahead of some potential severe weather later this week

Tuesday is going to be a picture-perfect day across North Alabama, with hardly a cloud in the sky, warm temperatures reaching the upper 70s and a slight breeze.
Wednesday is going to start off mostly cloudy but dry. By the time we approach dinnertime, showers and storms will be entering the Shoals and moving east.
Our coverage area is in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday night. The biggest threats are gusty straight-line winds and torrential downpours. The tornado threat is low but not zero.
Wednesday's high temperature will reach, yet again, to the upper 70s.
Thursday brings on-and-off rain all day with breezy conditions, but the rain is not expected to reach severe parameters.
Rain and storms will intensify Thursday overnight and through Friday morning. Friday morning brings a level 2 of 5 risk to the area. Again, we will have the risks of heavy rain that, at this point in the week, could lead to some flooding concerns and gusty winds with the possibility of a spin-up tornado.
It is important to stay weather aware this week and make sure you are frequently checking in with our team on air and on the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App.
This weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine, which will be ours to keep!
TUESDAY: Sunny, warm and beautiful! Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.