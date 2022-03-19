Picture perfect start to the Spring on the horizon

Cloud coverage stuck around throughout the day to start the weekend, but rest assured the sunshine returns just in time to start the new season.
But first, grab the jackets and prepare to drive a little slower for any plans tonight. With clouds moving out and lighter winds, all the ingredients will be in place for a big cool down tonight. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 30's with the potential for some fog to develop overnight.
Past the chilly start, we will get a picture perfect first day of Spring. The sunshine returns throughout the day along with the warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will shoot to the upper 60's and some of us will even see the 70's! We'll have another cool down as you head to bed tomorrow night, but Monday's forecast is a near copy and paste of what we'll see for your Sunday. You'll want to take advantage of this nice weather as much as you can because big changes come by Tuesday night in the form of potentially severe storms.
Cloud coverage will begin to move in Monday night ahead of our next system, which will keep temperatures mild as we head to bed and head out the door Tuesday. Rain will begin moving through from west to east throughout the day Tuesday, but the stronger potentially severe storms come later in the day. While we should be able to get a much clearer picture timing wise with these storms, the Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning time frame looks to be when all the ingredients come together for some of the stronger more severe storms to take place.
Tornadoes, gusty winds and heavy rainfall leaving to flooding look to be the biggest threat with these storms. We can see anywhere from 1" to 2.5" of rainfall coming from this system. We'll continue to keep our eyes closely on this system as it approaches. Stay with us both on air and online for updates