Picture-perfect Saturday forecast ahead of storms on Sunday

Saturday morning starts off warm and mostly sunny skies and that's a trend that is going to stick with us throughout the day. Saturday's high temperature will sit in the low 90s with a strong breeze and mostly sunny skies.
If you're planning on heading to Lake Guntersville for Hydrofest, Saturday is the day to go, as on-and-off storms are expected throughout the day Sunday. Mid-morning storms will make their way into Southern Tennessee and travel south impacting Scottsboro, Huntsville, Athens, and Decatur shortly after lunchtime. This particular line will continue to travel south and be out of our system by late afternoon. Around and just after dinnertime, all eyes shift to the Shoals as the cold front responsible for these storms enters into the region and brings widespread storms. This will continue to track east across the Tennessee Valley and finally get out of our system by shortly after midnight.
Monday features some left over morning showers just behind the cold front with highs in the low 90s, yet again. Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful summer days with mostly sunshine overhead and high temperatures in the low 90s.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday feature chances for midday rain but no day will be a washout. High temperatures will sit in the mid-90s to close out the week.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.