Picture-perfect Friday, rain for Halloween weekend

Finally Friday and the forecast is perfect! We will have high temperatures today in the mid-70s with a breeze from the north east. We'll have a mix of clouds and sun overhead for most of the day but by this evening we will be mostly cloudy.

Big Game Friday Night Forecast

Saturday starts off sunny and dry but by the later afternoon hours, a passing cold front will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. Unfortunately, this rain will stay with us through Saturday night and into much of the day on Sunday, as well. Scattered showers are expected to persist Sunday even into first thing Monday morning.

If you have outdoor Halloween plans for Saturday night or for Sunday, considering trying to move them indoors is likely a good plan.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy turning to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NE at 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lows 50s. Wind: NE at 10-15 MPH.

