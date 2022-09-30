Picture perfect Fall weekend on the way

Sunshine is here to stay as we close out September and kick off October! Afternoon temperatures today are a couple degrees warmer in the upper 70s. Some spots could touch 80, but the northerly wind will keep things very comfortable to wrap up the workweek.
Your weekend forecast is now completely dry as Hurricane Ian stays well to our east. In fact, it is shaping up to be a perfect Fall weekend! With sunny skies and a few clouds, highs remain in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s. There are no rain chances for the next seven days. Temperatures do creep back into the low 80s next week.
Latest On Ian
Hurricane Ian is now moving back inland and will eventually make a second landfall near Charleston, South Carolina later today. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are expected for much of the Carolinas today while storm surge up to 6 feet remains possible for the South Carolina coast in particular.