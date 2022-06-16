Photo appears to show missing Alabama men tied inside Russian truck

A photo posted on Telegram by a Russian blogger appears to show two American fighters -- with their hands tied behind their backs -- in a Russian military truck.
The men appear to be 39-year old Alexander Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh, who are both from Alabama.
The veterans were reportedly in Ukraine to help train fighters and haven't been heard from since last week.
The State Department hasn't confirmed whether the photo is real, but they acknowledge that two Americans are missing.
ABC News reports that State Department is not issuing a statement right now, but is investigating the photo.
In a statement to ABC News, the family of Drueke said: "Our contact at the State Department is aware of possible photographic evidence of Alex's and Andy's capture circulating on Russian media. They are working to verify it. We are very hopeful."