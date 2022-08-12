Philip Rivers returns to Athens for jamboree

Friday night’s jamboree at Athens Stadium was no normal exhibition game.
With the Golden Eagles hosting St. Michael, the contest saw the return of Athens’ legend Philip Rivers, now the head coach of the Cardinals.
Rivers, who went on to play 16 seasons in the NFL -- finishing with the sixth most passing touchdowns in league history, said Friday was his first time back on McCoy Field since his final game with the Golden Eagles in 1999.
“Just floods of memories,” Rivers said, standing on the field. “Looking back behind you is the middle school, which was my high school. And that walk right there, past that freshman locker room, I dressed in that locker room.”
Even after 23 years away, the former NFL star still feels the connection to Athens.
“It was a special place for our family. Obviously where I played for my dad,” he said. “And then I got one. My oldest son’s an eighth grader, he’ll be playing in that second half tonight, so it’ll be our first time on the field at this level together. My other little guy, Pete, is a ball boy and so that’s kind of what we all did. It’s like redoing it some 20 years later.”
Hundreds of fans came out to watch the contest at Athens Stadium. Athens senior Brody Davis said it was awesome to see someone as successful as Rivers return.
“Most definitely,” he said. “I mean, like, he could be doing a billion other things right now, but he's doing this.”
Back on the field, Athens head coach Cody Gross said nights like this one are what makes high school football so great.
“It's super exciting, you know. It's as much excitement as I’ve seen in Athens in a while and so a lot of it has to do with Philip Rivers coming to town.”
Athens defeated St. Michael, 24-15.