Phil Sandoval’s sets opening for new restaurant in Madison

After weeks of anticipation, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante is ready to open in Madison.
The Mexican restaurant debuts its new location at 8217 Highway 72 W. on Thursday. It joins the always popular location at 6125 University Drive in Huntsville.
As of late Wednesday, the restaurant had not yet announced an official opening time for the Madison location. However, the Huntsville location opens at 11 a.m. so the Madison restaurant likely will, too.
Get a look at the restaurant’s menu (including video clips of each item) HERE