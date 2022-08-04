Phil Campbell man arrested on rape, incest charges in Franklin County

A Phil Campbell man remains in the Franklin County Detention Center on multiple charges after being accused of rape and incest.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the victim told investigators that 35-year-old Raymond Matthew McKinney raped them multiple times while they shared a home.
When investigators asked McKinney about the allegations, he confessed to the crimes, according to the sheriff's office. He also admitted to being charged in Morgan County for child sex abuse.
Court records show McKinney was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in December 2021 on one count of sex abuse of a child under 12 and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Records state he was released from jail in May, with the trial set to begin Oct. 17.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested McKinney on Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and incest involving a minor. Oliver said there are also several outstanding warrants for McKinney's arrest in multiple North Alabama jurisdictions.