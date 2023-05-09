 Skip to main content
Phil Campbell man arrested in catalytic converter case

William Wingo

William Wingo jailed in Franklin County

A Phil Campbell man is locked up in the Franklin County jail after his arrest for the illegal purchase or sell of catalytic converters.

Court records show William Wingo was found with six catalytic converters.

He is also facing a charge of receiving stolen property as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Wingo was arrested last year and has a case pending action by a Franklin County grand jury for a theft of property charge.

He has filed a request for bond after his latest arrest.

