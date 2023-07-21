Pfizer says most tornado damage to North Carolina plant was to warehouse facility, not manufacturing lines

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Athens, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Hazel Green, University
Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Elkmont, Cartwright and French
Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
536 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Pfizer says most tornado damage to North Carolina plant was to warehouse facility, not manufacturing lines

  • Updated
  • 0
An aerial view shows a Pfizer facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, after a tornado. Most of the damage from July 19's tornado to a major Pfizer plant in North Carolina was to a warehouse facility, rather than areas that produce medicines, the drug giant said Friday.

(CNN) — Most of the damage from Wednesday’s tornado to a major Pfizer plant in North Carolina was to a warehouse facility, rather than areas that produce medicines, the drug giant said Friday.

The plant remains closed while damage is assessed, and Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in remarks at the site that it would be weeks, not days, until it’s back online, although he said he couldn’t speculate on a precise time frame.

“We are dealing with a big disaster in terms of damages,” Bourla said in a press conference Friday. “We have a monumental task in front of us.”

Pfizer said it’s “committed to rapidly restoring full function to the site, which plays a critical role in the US healthcare system,” and noted it’s working with US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other state, local and federal officials on the effort.

The company said it supplies about 8% of all sterile injectable medicines used in US hospitals, and this plant, in Rocky Mount, accounts for a quarter of that. A previous fact-sheet had suggested that the Rocky Mount plant itself was responsible for more than 25% of all sterile injectables used in US hospitals.

Drug shortages experts are worried the natural disaster may exacerbate an already historic crisis in access to medicines in the US.

Bourla said Friday that the company’s top priority is minimizing supply disruptions, and pledged that “no American will feel the lack of medicines” in hospitals.

Pfizer didn’t provide a detailed list of products made at the plant, but US Pharmacopeia, a nonprofit organization, said its Medicine Supply Map identified more than 150 medications made at the facility, about half of which are on the FDA essential medicines list. It said its review shows that many of the products made at the plant have been in shortage recently and were already at risk of falling into shortage before the tornado.

USP said products made there include electrolytes like potassium chloride and magnesium sulfate, which are used for conditions including severe dehydration, cardiac arrest and metabolic acidosis; and anesthetics and analgesics, used in hospitals to control pain, including controlled substances like morphine and fentanyl, which can be used for pain management for cancer patients or in acute care.

The fact that the warehouse sustained the bulk of the damage rather than production lines, manufacturing experts had suggested, could mean any potential shortages wouldn’t last as long as if drug manufacturing were taken down.

The company said the warehouse facility stores raw materials, packaging supplies and finished medicines waiting to receive quality assurance. Bourla said that crews are on site working to restore power and to assess the structural integrity of the buildings.

Pfizer said it’s working to move products to other nearby sites for storage and to find ways to replace damaged raw materials and supplies, and is looking at alternative manufacturing locations in the US and internationally, both through its own sites and through partners. Bourla said that facilities under consideration include one in Sanford, North Carolina.

Bourla noted that employees at the Rocky Mount site, where 3,200 Pfizer employees and contractors work, were able to evacuate safely and reach storm shelters before the tornado hit Wednesday. He didn’t say how long the plant would be closed, but said all workers would be paid through the duration. Pfizer also said it would donate to the American Red Cross North Carolina Chapter and United Way Tar River Region to help support the community as it rebuilds.

