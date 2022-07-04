Person of interest identified in mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb

UPDATE:
ABC 7 in Chicago reports that police identified a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.
Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III is from the area. He is driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with the Illinois license plate DM80653.
From earlier:
Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, according to officials.
Highland Park police are still searching for the gunman, who they described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20. It appears he fired from a roof, police said.
A rifle has been recovered, police said, adding that the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous.
Police called it a "random act of violence."
Read more here.