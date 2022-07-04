 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Person of interest identified in mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb

UPDATE: 

ABC 7 in Chicago reports that police identified a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.

Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III is from the area. He is driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with the Illinois license plate DM80653.

Read more HERE

From earlier: 

Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, according to officials.

Highland Park police are still searching for the gunman, who they described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20. It appears he fired from a roof, police said.

A rifle has been recovered, police said, adding that the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Police called it a "random act of violence."

Read more here.

This story will be updated.