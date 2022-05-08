 Skip to main content
Person of interest identified in deadly Madison County shooting

Person of interest in Toney shooting

Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're searching for Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr. in connection to a deadly shooting in Toney.

Shepherd is only a person of interest at this time, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are asking for the public's help with any information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator B. Childers at 256-533-8856 or email bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov.

