Person ejected from car, found in ravine after Rogersville wreck

One person was brought to the hospital after they were ejected from their car during a wreck early Thursday morning.
It happened on Highway 72 near Lurleen Street around 12:29 a.m.
According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, one person was found in a deep ravine near the road. Firefighters got that person out of the ravine until an ambulance got to the scene.
Air Evac was on standby but not used.
This was a single-vehicle wreck.
The person was transported by ambulance to the emergency room.