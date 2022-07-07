 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Person ejected from car, found in ravine after Rogersville wreck

Rogersville 72 Wreck

Courtesy: Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department

One person was brought to the hospital after they were ejected from their car during a wreck early Thursday morning.

It happened on Highway 72 near Lurleen Street around 12:29 a.m.

According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, one person was found in a deep ravine near the road. Firefighters got that person out of the ravine until an ambulance got to the scene.

Air Evac was on standby but not used.

Rogersville 72 wreck vehicle

Courtesy: Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department

This was a single-vehicle wreck.

The person was transported by ambulance to the emergency room.

