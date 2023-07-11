Perfect weather day in North Alabama ahead of more severe weather expected later this week

Tuesday is yet another picture-perfect weather day in North Alabama. Highs will sit in the low 90s with the slightest hint of a breeze but plenty of sunshine overhead.
Wednesday is a bit of a chaotic forecast. Portions of our very far northwestern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather from some spillover storms expected from a system that is going to bring severe weather to the mid-south but will not make its way directly into the Valley. The rest of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will likely stay dry throughout the day on Wednesday and feature a mix of clouds and sun. One or two pop-up showers or storms cannot be fully ruled out but the majority of the day, for the majority of our viewers, will be dry. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s.
Thursday brings scattered storms on and off throughout the day with another level 1/5 risk for severe weather for our northern counties. High temperatures remain in the low 90s. Friday through this weekend with isolated storm chances in the forecast each day. No day will be a washout but brief periods of scattered storms are likely.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WSW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: ESE 5 MPH.