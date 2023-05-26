Perfect Friday morning ahead of some dinnertime rain on the way

Friday brings yet another picture-perfect morning and afternoon across the Tennessee Valley! High temperatures will sit in the low 80s with a slight breeze. This evening, some scattered showers and one or two thunderstorms are possible across the region. These will be those pop-up showers/storms that we see so often in the summertime.
Overnight low temperatures will sit near 60 degrees with the possibility for some lingering showers into first thing on Saturday morning.
Saturday's high temperature will sit near 80 degrees with a breeze and a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. Dinnertime isolated showers and storms will make their way into the Shoals but those will be short lived and out of the way by bedtime.
Sunday will be much cooler than average with highs in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies. Monday will be sunnier with highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday through much of the next work-week feature warmer temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 80s with isolated afternoon rain chances almost each day.
FRIDAY: Sunny morning and afternoon, increasing cloud cover and isolated showers this evening. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.