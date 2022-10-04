Perfect Autumnal conditions stick around for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee!

Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s for much of the work-week. Thursday will be our warmest day of the bunch but will still only warm to the low 80s.
These pleasant temperatures, combined with very low humidity levels, and a strong breeze are really helping us to feel like those perfect fall-conditions so many of us were waiting for. Sunshine stays with us throughout the 7-day forecast.
Overnight low temperatures range between the mid-50s and the upper 40s.
A cold front moves through our area on Friday night which will drop Saturday's wake-up temperatures into the mid-40s for many of us. We will have a cool but sunny weekend with high temperatures near 70s before we warm up by a few degrees starting next Monday.
TUESDAY: Sunshine, some clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.