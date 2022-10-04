 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perfect Autumnal conditions stick around for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee!

  • Updated
  • 0

Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s for much of the work-week. Thursday will be our warmest day of the bunch but will still only warm to the low 80s.

Good Morning North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

These pleasant temperatures, combined with very low humidity levels, and a strong breeze are really helping us to feel like those perfect fall-conditions so many of us were waiting for. Sunshine stays with us throughout the 7-day forecast.

Overnight low temperatures range between the mid-50s and the upper 40s.

A cold front moves through our area on Friday night which will drop Saturday's wake-up temperatures into the mid-40s for many of us. We will have a cool but sunny weekend with high temperatures near 70s before we warm up by a few degrees starting next Monday.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, some clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you