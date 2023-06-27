 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment

Pepsi is making a condiment.

 Pepsi

New York (CNN) — Typically, Pepsi is best with a hot dog… not on a hot dog. But maybe that’s changing.

The beverage brand is making its first-ever condiment — called “Pepsi Colachup” — that is actually infused with Pepsi. The special sauce is being launched in celebration of July 4, when baseball and hot dogs are aplenty, and is enforcing the company’s belief that hot dogs are best paired with its soda.

Pepsi’s Colachup might sound foul (ball) at first, but it actually has culinary credibility. It was developed with the Culinary Institute of America, a prestigious cooking school, to “craft a revolutionary new type of condiment enhanced with the rich caramel notes and citrusy pop of Pepsi-Cola,” according to Jenny Danzi, a senior director at Pepsi.

Beginning with a Pepsi reduction, the sauce is infused with a variety of ingredients such as smoked tomatoes; a blend of spices including cinnamon, thyme, oregano and paprika; plus onions and ketchup. That results in a “sweet, citrusy taste” of a crisp-tasting Pepsi, created to bring out the spicy flavor notes of a hot dog, Danzi told CNN.

The limited-edition sauce is available for one day only on July 4 at four US ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City, Target Field in Minneapolis and Comerica Park in Detroit. Taste testers should look for “sampling carts,” the company said.

The sauce is part of Pepsi’s two-year-old “Better with Pepsi” ad campaign, which ultimately hopes to chip away at Coca-Cola’s drink dominance. In addition to cheeky stunts like this, the company has aggressively invested in zero sugar beverages, sports drinks and partnerships, including with Starbucks bottled drinks.

