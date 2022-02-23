Pepsi introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

In what Pepsi describes its "most ambitious feat yet," PepsiCo announced a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi, is being released in the United States on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.

 Pepsi

Pepsi is putting a whole new meaning into the soft drink.

In what the company describes its "most ambitious feat yet," PepsiCo announced Wednesday a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi, is being released in the United States on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.

Nitrogen is more commonly used in beer and coffee drinks, like Starbucks' wildly successful cold brews, as nitrogen gas creates a silky, foamy texture. But since those come out of taps, Pepsi had to come up with a way to maintain the nitrogen in a can.

To solve that problem, Pepsi took a page from Guinness' playbook and added a so-called widget at the bottom that creates a "frothy, foamy, smooth texture unique to Nitro Pepsi." Guinness patented the widget about 50 years ago, and the nitrogen-filled capsule releases the gas when opened to create the stout's signature foamy head.

Pepsi's nitro cola also produces a foamy head when opening the can, so the company recommends a special way of drinking Nitro Pepsi: serving it without ice and not using the straw.

Nitro Pepsi, first announced in 2019, is aimed at attracting drinkers who don't like carbonated drinks.

"While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, in a press release. He added that Nitro Pepsi is a "huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

Nitro Pepsi is the latest entrant on the soda shelves as young people's interest in them have been on the decline. New campaigns and product extensions, such as alcohol, could be a way to get potential customers to pay more attention.

For example, last week Coca-Cola released Starlight, a mysterious tasting soda inspired by space. Pepsi, meanwhile, has experimented with coffee-flavored drinks.

