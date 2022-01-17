People traveling from across state to enjoy snow in DeKalb County

People came from all over Alabama to enjoy the snow in Mentone, where more than 4 inches of snow fell Sunday night.
"We don't get snow a lot," 7-year-old Dawson Dilliland said.
He's from Gadsden. He was upset when he didn't see any snow outside his window, but his parents had other plans.
"My mom wanted to take me somewhere fun," Dawson said.
So, they drove about an hour and a half to Desoto National Park, where Dawson found his winter wonderland.
"It's really fun! I like rolling around in it, although it can be really, really cold," Dawson said.
They spent hours playing in the snow, making snowmen, having snowball fights and just making new, fun memories.