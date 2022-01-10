People leaving the workforce at alarming rates; many calling it 'The Great Resignation'

New studies show people are quitting their jobs at an alarming rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average of 3.9 million workers quit every month in 2021.
Many people are now calling it the "Great Resignation," as millions of people put in their two weeks' notice in search for a new career.
"I actually stopped working last week," said Terry Collum, who decided to quit when his factory job started implementing the federal vaccine mandate.
"I thought about it, and ... it's a personal choice for me," he said.
He is not alone in his resignation.
"All over, you're seeing articles and commentary titling this timeframe as 'The Great Resignation,'" said Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Ferguson said there are hundreds of reasons why people are leaving the workforce right now.
"Oftentimes, you have people that maybe are making individual decisions, because the past year and a half is maybe giving them an opportunity to think about things differently or to look at things differently," said Ferguson.
The pandemic has many people questioning their career choices. Ashley Sutton was one of them.
"You know, I'd hoped and prayed that things would get better, and it never really did," Sutton said.
After eight years working as a medical assistant, Sutton finally had enough.
"I left in August, and now I'm at an elementary school, doing something completely different," said Sutton.
Now she's working as an instructional assistant, spending more time with her own kids while leaving behind the added stress of trying to heal people during a global pandemic.
"Covid played a huge part in leaving," she said.
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce said "The Great Resignation" is affecting all sectors, from hospitality and retail to the overworked health care and education systems.