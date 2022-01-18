 Skip to main content
...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

People in North Alabama ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests

  • Updated
  • 0
At-home Covid tests

Free at-home COVID-19 tests promised by the Biden administration are now available to order.

"It took me all of 30 seconds," Miesha Williams said.

30 seconds to order the free at-home tests, and with that Williams says some peace of mind is on the way.

"It's going to be really comforting knowing that I will have them sent straight to my mailbox," Williams said. "I will have them in my medicine cabinet so by the unfortunate chance if I do get exposed, I can go home and test myself and know an answer instantly."

Allison Garrett ordered the free tests on Tuesday too.

She says it didn't take her long either.

"It is a huge peace of mind to know that I will have one, should I need one," Garrett said.

Four tests per household is what's included in the order.

The Biden Administration says they're expected to ship anywhere from seven to 12 days.

In a time when at-home COVID-19 tests are sometimes hard to come by, the Biden administration says they're working to make them more available and accessible by boosting supply and lowering costs.

"I think we owe it to each other as a community and as a country to care for one another and I think my tax dollars being used to do that is perfectly fine," Garrett said.

There were a couple of people on social media saying they were having issues ordering tests.

One woman said her home was registering as a business, therefore not letting her order.

Another said when she tried ordering the website told her someone had already did it from her address.

According to the covidtests.gov website, if you had any issues on Tuesday, they're asking you to please try again on Wednesday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

