People in North Alabama ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests

Free at-home COVID-19 tests promised by the Biden administration are now available to order.
"It took me all of 30 seconds," Miesha Williams said.
30 seconds to order the free at-home tests, and with that Williams says some peace of mind is on the way.
"It's going to be really comforting knowing that I will have them sent straight to my mailbox," Williams said. "I will have them in my medicine cabinet so by the unfortunate chance if I do get exposed, I can go home and test myself and know an answer instantly."
Allison Garrett ordered the free tests on Tuesday too.
She says it didn't take her long either.
"It is a huge peace of mind to know that I will have one, should I need one," Garrett said.
Four tests per household is what's included in the order.
The Biden Administration says they're expected to ship anywhere from seven to 12 days.
In a time when at-home COVID-19 tests are sometimes hard to come by, the Biden administration says they're working to make them more available and accessible by boosting supply and lowering costs.
"I think we owe it to each other as a community and as a country to care for one another and I think my tax dollars being used to do that is perfectly fine," Garrett said.
There were a couple of people on social media saying they were having issues ordering tests.
One woman said her home was registering as a business, therefore not letting her order.
Another said when she tried ordering the website told her someone had already did it from her address.
According to the covidtests.gov website, if you had any issues on Tuesday, they're asking you to please try again on Wednesday.